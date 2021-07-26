Egypt: Civil Aviation Minister Inspects Al Alamain Int'l Airport

24 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar inspected Saturday 24/07/2021 Al Alamain International Airport on the Mediterranean Northern Coastline in the New Alamein City.

Located halfway between Alexandria and Marsa Matruh, the airport serves passenger traffic for and around the rapidly developing Egyptian North Coast, supporting the State's development plan for the western coast region.

The minister initiated his tour by airport's departure and arrival halls, passport counters, baggage carousel, baggage reclaim area, air traffic control tower and trams.

He also followed up on the public health and security measures taken with arriving and departing passengers to ensure passenger as well as staff safety.

Extending Eid greetings to the airport workers, Manar discussed with them how to improve and upgrade the airport services and remove all hurdles facing incoming tourists.

He said that the political leadership pays great attention to the New Alamein City as a major development project offering plenty of investment opportunities that would support national economy.

Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation Montaser Manaa and Board Chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation "EHCAAN" Mohammed Saeed Mahrous accompanied the minister during his tour.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X