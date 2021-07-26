Egypt: Civil Aviation Minister Inspects Al Alamain Int'l Airport

Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar inspected Saturday 24/07/2021 Al Alamain International Airport on the Mediterranean Northern Coastline in the New Alamein City.

Located halfway between Alexandria and Marsa Matruh, the airport serves passenger traffic for and around the rapidly developing Egyptian North Coast, supporting the State's development plan for the western coast region.

The minister initiated his tour by airport's departure and arrival halls, passport counters, baggage carousel, baggage reclaim area, air traffic control tower and trams.

He also followed up on the public health and security measures taken with arriving and departing passengers to ensure passenger as well as staff safety.

Extending Eid greetings to the airport workers, Manar discussed with them how to improve and upgrade the airport services and remove all hurdles facing incoming tourists.

He said that the political leadership pays great attention to the New Alamein City as a major development project offering plenty of investment opportunities that would support national economy.

Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation Montaser Manaa and Board Chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation "EHCAAN" Mohammed Saeed Mahrous accompanied the minister during his tour.