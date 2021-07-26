South Africa: JSE Investment Challenge 2021 - Teams Walk the Fine Line Between 'Gut Feel' and Research

Friends Katlego Masete and Ntiyiso Nghenabo from Limpopo are both third-year students at the University of Cape Town. Masete is studying actuarial science on a Sanlam bursary while Nghenabo is studying accounting on a Thuthuka bursary. The pair are competing in the JSE Investment Challenge for the second year and openly acknowledge that their entry in 2020 was a huge learning curve.

"We had good ideas but this year we have a bit of experience too, so we feel we are in a better position this year. Also, in 2020, the markets fell so there was nowhere to go but up. This year, we are seeing [many] more fluctuations and market movements, which makes investing choices a bit trickier," Masete says. They named their team Limpopo Goes to the Market in the hope of encouraging other students and high school pupils from their province to enter the JSE Investment Challenge going forward.

"It's really hard to get into the investment game. There isn't enough exposure and there is no subject at school that teaches you this stuff, so you have to learn it on your own. In the future, it would...

