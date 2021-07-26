Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Renovations of Famous Shrines

24 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi followed up Saturday 24/07/2021 the efforts of renovating the shrines of the family of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad in Egypt, topped by Sayyeda Nafisa, Sayyeda Zaynab, and Sayedna Al Hussein.

Sisi directed that the renovations should include all the shrines and their yards, including decorations, utilities, and streets.

This came during Sisi's meeting with Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ehab El-Far and other officials, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

