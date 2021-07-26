Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Progress of Afea's Projects Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 24/07/2021 followed up the construction and engineering progress in some projects undertaken by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA), especially in the New Administrative Capital.

Sisi convened with AFEA Chairman Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far, Head of the AFEA Consulting Office of Maj. Gen. Ashraf El-Araby, Assistant Director of road designs at the authority Brig. Gen. Abdel Aziz El-Feki, and Director of Ibdaa Marble and Granite Factory Tariq Al-Khudairi.

During the meeting, Sisi reviewed the implementation status of the State Strategic Command Center Complex in the new capital.

He gave directives to establish the international organizations' central HQ in close cooperation and coordination with the United Nations in order to meet world-class engineering standards.

Sisi also followed up on the progress made in the authority's integrated fuel station projects, a mega-mosque project "Egypt Mosque" in the new capital, and the strategic master plan for an international center for exhibitions, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rday.

The meeting also took up the progress of some road projects, including Manfalout road axis that will add to the system of bridges over the Nile to facilitate traffic flow and serve development projects and new urban communities on the eastern and western side of the Nile.

Sisi also followed up the authority's efforts to renovate the tombs and shrines of the descendants of Ahl al-Bayt "the Prophet Muhammad's family," including the shrines of Sayyida Nafisa, Sayyida Zainab and Al Hussain in Cairo.

He also discussed the progress made in the ongoing improvement activities at a complex for craft workshops in Cairo's Duweika neighborhood.