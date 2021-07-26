Egypt: Sisi Directs to Establish Int'l Organizations Central HQ in NAC

24 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to establish the international organizations' central HQ in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in full cooperation and coordination with the United Nations in order to meet world-class engineering standards, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The central HQ of the international organizations will be one of the icons of the diplomatic zone which will house embassies and diplomatic residential areas.

Parks, international schools and worshiping places will be set up in this zone.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting Saturday with the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) Chairman Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far, Head of the AFEA Consulting Office of Maj. Gen. Ashraf El-Araby, Assistant Director of road designs at the authority Brig. Gen. Abdel Aziz El-Feki, and Director of Ibdaa Marble and Granite Factory Tariq Al-Khudairi.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X