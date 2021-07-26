Egypt: Sisi Directs to Establish Int'l Organizations Central HQ in NAC

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to establish the international organizations' central HQ in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in full cooperation and coordination with the United Nations in order to meet world-class engineering standards, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The central HQ of the international organizations will be one of the icons of the diplomatic zone which will house embassies and diplomatic residential areas.

Parks, international schools and worshiping places will be set up in this zone.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting Saturday with the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) Chairman Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far, Head of the AFEA Consulting Office of Maj. Gen. Ashraf El-Araby, Assistant Director of road designs at the authority Brig. Gen. Abdel Aziz El-Feki, and Director of Ibdaa Marble and Granite Factory Tariq Al-Khudairi.