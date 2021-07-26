South Africa: Media Statement - Small Business Development Committee Resolves to Visit Small Businesses Affected By Looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

24 July 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development has taken a resolution, in an urgent meeting, to undertake a fact-finding visit to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to assess the impact of destructions and looting on small businesses.

The purpose of the visit is to hear from small business owners on the intervention expected from the government.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Violet Siwela, said the committee needs first-hand information from business owners in order to recommend a tailored intervention that should come from the Department of Small Business Development.

"As the committee, we play oversight on the work of the Department of Small Business Development, but at this stage, we will be visiting these provinces to assess the situation only, and not to conduct oversight," said Ms Siwela.

The dates for visiting the two provinces will be communicated in due course.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X