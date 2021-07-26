South Africa: Media Statement - Small Business Development Committee Resolves to Visit Small Businesses Affected By Looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

document

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development has taken a resolution, in an urgent meeting, to undertake a fact-finding visit to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to assess the impact of destructions and looting on small businesses.

The purpose of the visit is to hear from small business owners on the intervention expected from the government.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Violet Siwela, said the committee needs first-hand information from business owners in order to recommend a tailored intervention that should come from the Department of Small Business Development.

"As the committee, we play oversight on the work of the Department of Small Business Development, but at this stage, we will be visiting these provinces to assess the situation only, and not to conduct oversight," said Ms Siwela.

The dates for visiting the two provinces will be communicated in due course.