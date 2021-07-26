South Africa's Insecurity Cluster - Anatomy of a Cock-Up Foretold

analysis

The head of SAPS Crime Intelligence was absent in the crucial months leading to violence in the wake of Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.

Between 31 May and 21 June, crucial months in the lead-up to the "attempted insurrection" that tore through KZN and Gauteng after the 8 July incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Mokgabudi, the head of the crucial SAPS Crime Intelligence (CI) Division, was absent from her post.

It is not as if Mokgabudi was oblivious to the festering hotbed of factionalism she was being parachuted into by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole back in February 2021.

Lieutenant-General Yolisa Mokgabudi. (Photo: Suné Payne)

It was, crucially, an appointment that did not please Police Minister Bheki Cele, who had been patrolling Sitole's operational domain for some time with regard to appointments and other matters.

By then Sitole had already unlawfully fired the entire top leadership of CI, including its head, Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs (and his top team), and replaced him with three successive individuals, all of whom faced internal probes. That was between November and December 2020.

After Jacobs was tossed out of office in November, Sitole appointed the controversial Lieutenant-General Feroz Khan as acting head of CI. This...