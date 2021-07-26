South Africa: SA Administers Over 6.3 Million Vaccine Doses

South Africa has now administered more than 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which translates to over 10% of the country's population that has received a vaccine dose.

According to the latest data, 20 392 jabs were distributed on Sunday, pushing the total to 6 384 382.

In addition, 29 624 people signed up to get vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

This means there are now 8 887 482 people who are registered on the Electronic Data Vaccination System (EVDS).

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa detected 9 718 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 377 823.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (28%), followed by the Western Cape (25%) and KwaZulu-Natal (14%).

However, theNICD said the latest infections are lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days.

"The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased."

Regrettably, 287 more people lost their lives to the virus, bringing the death toll to 69 775 to date.

"There has been an increase of 366 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours," the NICD said, adding that there are 16 539 people who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the country.

According to the Department of Health, the country has 149 865 active cases, while the recovery rate is standing at 90.8%.

The information is based on the 14 563 847 tests conducted, 36 569 of which were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Globally, as of 23 July 2021, there have been 192 284 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 136 518 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.