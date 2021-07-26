South Africa: Stellenbosch University Law Clinic in Historic Consumer Law Class Action Against a Web of 'Loan Providers'

analysis

The Lifestyle Legal group is accused of setting up fictitious loan-providing companies that allegedly conned desperate consumers into signing up for services they hadn't asked for.

A web of companies purporting to be "loan providers" is set to be taken to court in a class action brought by Stellenbosch University (SU) Law Clinic. The companies are accused of duping thousands of consumers into signing contracts for paralegal and other "value-added" services, instead of providing actual loans.

It is a significant step in the struggle against the Lifestyle Legal group and the first successfully certified consumer law class action in SA legal history in which the court delivered a certification judgment. It is also the first successful class action certification brought by an SA university law clinic.

On 21 July, Judge Patrick Gamble delivered the judgment certifying the application in which the clinic and eight clients sought permission to institute the class action on behalf of thousands of defrauded consumers. The application is granted with an opt-out mechanism, which means consumers automatically stand to benefit from its ruling, unless they choose not to.

Only 10 class actions have been successfully certified in...