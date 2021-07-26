South Africa: Stellenbosch University Law Clinic in Historic Consumer Law Class Action Against a Web of 'Loan Providers'

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

The Lifestyle Legal group is accused of setting up fictitious loan-providing companies that allegedly conned desperate consumers into signing up for services they hadn't asked for.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A web of companies purporting to be "loan providers" is set to be taken to court in a class action brought by Stellenbosch University (SU) Law Clinic. The companies are accused of duping thousands of consumers into signing contracts for paralegal and other "value-added" services, instead of providing actual loans.

It is a significant step in the struggle against the Lifestyle Legal group and the first successfully certified consumer law class action in SA legal history in which the court delivered a certification judgment. It is also the first successful class action certification brought by an SA university law clinic.

On 21 July, Judge Patrick Gamble delivered the judgment certifying the application in which the clinic and eight clients sought permission to institute the class action on behalf of thousands of defrauded consumers. The application is granted with an opt-out mechanism, which means consumers automatically stand to benefit from its ruling, unless they choose not to.

Only 10 class actions have been successfully certified in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X