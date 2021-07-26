Sudan: Two Sudanese Filmmakers Among the Most Influential Figures in Arab Cinema

Cannes — Sudanese writer and film Director Amjad Abu Alala and his countryman, film producer, Talal Afifi, have been named among the Golden 101, a list of the most influential persons in Arab Cinema during the last year, the Arab Cinema Center has announced.

The Center releases the list every year, simultaneously with the Cannes Film Festival that took place this year from 6 to 17 July.

The Center has said film writer and director Amjad Abu Alala has "made history several times with his first feature debut You Will Die At Twenty. The film was Sudan's first selection in Venice 2019 where it snagged the award of Best Debut Film before getting a dozen more prizes.

Amjad Abu Alala

Abu Alala was also a co-producer of the Egyptian documentary film the Captains of Zaatar and is co-producing the Sudanese film Goodbye Julia.

Abu Alala was selected as jury member at Locarno International Film Festival 2021".

The Arab Cinema Center has classified producer Talal Afifi within The Enablers category.

He is founder of Sudan Film Factory that functions within cinema culture propagating through training and the building of special capacities in documentation, film production and freedom of speech.

Talal Afifi

In 2014 Afifi launched the Sudan Independent Film Festival.

Writing on his webpage, Afifi has said "It gives me pleasure to be included in this list for the third year, together with names I hold in high esteem in this great field, names that include our masters and colleagues from both sexes. Thanks very much for this assessment that indicates the presence of something called "Sudan Independent Film Festival".

"Also many thanks to my colleagues (male and female) in the Sudan Film Factory and the Sudan Independent Film Festival for what they have offered all this time. My best respects to them all," he further wrote.