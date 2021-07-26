Africa: Burundi Join Kenya in CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup Semi-Final

25 July 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burundi and Kenya's Emerging Stars are through to the semi final stage of the CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup on-going in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

The Emerging Stars were the first team to storm the knockout stage after registering a 3-0 win against Djibouti, and a 2-0 victory against South Sudan to send them top of Pool C.

Coach Jimmy Ndayizeye has also today guided Burundi to the knockout stage after a hard fought 1-1 draw against hosts Ethiopia.

The hard earned draw helped Burundi finish top of Pool B with four points since they humbled Eritrea 3-0 in their opening match.

Beshal Gugsa Chernet ntted for Ethiopia after 43 minutes, before Burundi leveled matters after 65 minutes with a defender Issa Hakizimana scoring with a well placed header.

Burundi will Kenya at the semi-final stage, while Ethiopia will wait for all other group matches to end to determine if they will finish as the best runners-up to qualify for the knockout stage.

A happy Burundi coach Ndayizeye said although they have made it to the semi-final stage, they must prepare well because they will face a physical Kenyan team which is yet to concede a goal. "We must prepare well because we know what to expect against Kenya," said the coach.

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

