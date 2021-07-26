South Africa: Media Statement - Sports, Arts and Culture Committee Saddened By Passing of Its Member, Mr Lulama Ntshayisa

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane has noted with sadness the passing of Mr Lulama Ntshayisa.

Mr Ntshayisa was a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Sprts, Arts and Culture since the establishment of the sixth Parliament. Ms Dlulane characterised Mr Ntshayisa's passing as a loss to the committee.

Furthermore, she said the committee has lost a hard working member and a fun person in Mr Ntshayisa who was not merely referred to as "Deputy Chair of the committee".

"Mr Ntshayisa will be sadly missed by all those who have come in direct contact with him. This was a true activist for his rural constituency and South Africa's development," said Ms Dlulane.

To the family, his relatives and his political home African Independent Congress (AIC), we extend our heartfelt condolences. "We say sorry and be comforted; tutwini. Rest in peace Rhadebe, Mthimkhulu." Mr Ntshayisa passed on Friday after a short illness.