South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Community Left Reeling With Health Fears After Toxic Chemical Warehouse Fire

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

Residents in a community in Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned about toxic effects of fume inhalation after a fire gutted a pesticide warehouse about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, specialists are investigating and have been deployed to support efforts to address the pollution impacts resulting from the United Phosphorus Limited fire.

The community of Blackburn, a location in the Cornubia area in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is concerned about the stench and the effects of smoke inhalation after the fire that saw a warehouse belonging to Indian multinational pesticide company United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) being burnt during the recent unrest in the province.

United Phosphorus Limited: Toxic warehouse in Durban part of special 'fast-track' state investment scheme; firm fined millions in India

The stench can still be picked up as you drive into the area of Blackburn, though residents said the smell had reduced somewhat. In the actual building, some smoke was still visible from the warehouse during a visit to the area on Thursday.

The community is worried that the smoke and lingering fumes could have a negative impact on their health and that of their children. This comes after the burning of the warehouse which housed chemicals used in the creation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X