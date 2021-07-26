South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Community Left Reeling With Health Fears After Toxic Chemical Warehouse Fire

analysis

Residents in a community in Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned about toxic effects of fume inhalation after a fire gutted a pesticide warehouse about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, specialists are investigating and have been deployed to support efforts to address the pollution impacts resulting from the United Phosphorus Limited fire.

The community of Blackburn, a location in the Cornubia area in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is concerned about the stench and the effects of smoke inhalation after the fire that saw a warehouse belonging to Indian multinational pesticide company United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) being burnt during the recent unrest in the province.

The stench can still be picked up as you drive into the area of Blackburn, though residents said the smell had reduced somewhat. In the actual building, some smoke was still visible from the warehouse during a visit to the area on Thursday.

The community is worried that the smoke and lingering fumes could have a negative impact on their health and that of their children. This comes after the burning of the warehouse which housed chemicals used in the creation...