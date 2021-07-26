Nigeria: Participate in YPP's Drive to Have Digital Database of Its Members, Senator Ubah to Anambra People

VICE Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South has urged the people of the state to participate fully in the party's registration exercise designed to form a Database of its members.

Ubah in statement yesterday, disclosed that the YPP will commence the membership registration exercise of both the old and new members this week, July 28 and to last for a period of ten days,

Senator Ubah who asked all well wishers, party members as well as all the structures working for the actualization of what he described as a greater Anambra under an Ifeanyi Ubah administration to take advantage of this and register, said that it is in line with his open door revolutionary drive, towards a status quo change from the old order, adding that he will through his foundation also commence on the same date, the digital data capturing and registration of his teeming supporters across the State.

He said, "This exercise which is billed to take place along with the party registration is geared towards the actualization of his zeal to have the personal data base of his teeming supporters and lovers of the Ifeanyi brand across the State that will include some vital informations like Occupation ( if any) , skill set , bussiness interests Etc.This is to enable the Senator have direct impact on as many of his supporters as possible and as the need arises in line with his grassroot approach to human capital and infrastructural development.

"All Anambrarians and residents of the state who are desirous of being part of this epoch making drive towards a greater unshackled Anambra of our dreams, are by this notice enjoined to key into this exercise and register with the party as well as the foundation. Indeed a new Anambra is coming with Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah."