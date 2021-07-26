Nigeria: LG Polls - Sanwo-Olu Salutes APC Candidates

AS Lagosians await the official release of Saturday's local council polls by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates for emerging winners in the exercise, saying the party's victory affirmed people's trust and faith in APC.

At press time results of most of the 20 councils and 37 LCDAs had not been officially announced by the electoral umpire.

According to the results announced so far by LASIEC, APC candidates won chairmanship, vice- chairmanship and councilorship positions across the councils.

Sanwo-Olu, who decried the level of voters apathy, however, expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct, saying, "everything went well in a free and fair contest."

According to the governor: "We give God the glory on the successful and hitch-free exercise by LASIEC in Lagos. I want to congratulate the newly elected chairmen and the the vice chairmen, as well as councillors under the platform of our dear party, the APC.

"It's a victory for democracy and affirmation of trust, faith in APC."

Also, wife of the governor, Dr. Ibironke, speaking at the year 2021 Eidul-adha celebration on Sunday, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, marking successful celebration of Eid-el Kabir, said residents have every reason to thank God and celebrate, especially with the successful conduct of the local council elections, because some people were afraid that there would be riot and crisis after the election.

Also, reacting to the electoral victory, Lagos State APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, expressed gratitude to the electorate for keeping their trust in the party, with a promise to deliver on all promises made during campaign period.

According to Oladejo: "The Lagos state chapter APC, wishes to express our profound appreciation to the good people of Lagos state for reaffirming their faith in our party by overwhelmingly returning our candidates during the last saturday's Local Government elections.

"We acknowledge the difficulties in navigating the unusual elections with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and it's attendant challenges.

"The professionalism of the security agencies and neutrality of the umpires, LASIEC, also contributed to the success of the elections.

"The victory of APC has provided an opportunity for continued synergy by the state and local governments to bring all round socio-economic development to the state.

"We want to reassure Lagosians of the irrevocable commitment of our party to the security, welfare and the total delivery of our progressive manifestos."

Meantime, barely 24 hours after emerging as the winner of the Chairmanship poll in Amuwo-Odofin LGA for the second term, the Executive Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh popularly addressed as VOB, performed his last duty in office as Chairman for the furst term on Sunday, by announcing the dissolution of his cabinet and disengagnent of all political appointments and engagements.

The affected officers include: Secretary to the Local Government, Supervisory Councillors, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Heads of Special Committees, among others.

Buraimoh, commended the officers for their dedication, time and energy to serve in the afforementioned capacities.

He said that the successes achieved in the last administration was possible by everyone's collective contributions.

Buraimoh, therefore, enjoined all to take the experience and devotion garnered over the last four years into new ventures and undertakings.