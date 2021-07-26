Nigeria: Tight Security, As DSS Deprives Journalists Access to Cover Kanu's Trial

26 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

There is heavy security presence at the Federal High Court in Abuja this morning, preparatory to the arrival of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, for continuation of his trial on treasonable felony charge.

Armed security operatives, mainly from the Department of State Services, DSS, have barricaded all access routes to the court premises which is beside the Federal Ministry of Justice.

As early as 6am when this reporter arrived at the court, armed DSS operatives, some on motorbikes, were already stationed at strategic locations within the perimeters of the court.

The operatives blatantly refused to allow this reporter access to the court premises, insisting that only media outlets in a list that was handed to them, would be allowed to enter the court premises.

Meanwhile, though the Chief Information Officer of the Court, Mrs. Christopher was already on ground as early as 6am, her spirited effort to secure a pass for this reporter proved abortive, as DSS officials insisted they must get clearance from their boss before allowing anyone outside the list to gain access into the court.

As at the time of filing this report, this reporter had yet to gain access into the court.

It will be recalled that Kanu was on June 20, returned back to the country for continuation of his trial, after he was reportedly arrested in Kenya.

He was subsequently docked before trial Justice Binta Nyako on June 29 and was remanded in custody of the DSS till today when his trial will resume.

There are strong indications that the Federal Government may likely file an amended charge against him today.

FG had in the charge already pending before the court, alleged that Kanu imported Radio transmitter known as TRAM 50L, which was concealed in a container that was declared as used household items, for the purpose of using same to disseminate information about secession plans by the IPOB.

It alleged that Kanu, "on or about the 28th April, 2015 in London, United Kingdom did in a broadcast on Radio Biafra monitored in Enugu, Enugu state and other parts of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, referred to Major General Muhammadu Buhari, GCON, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil, knowing same to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 375 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C. 38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004".

He was alleged to have committed treasonable felony, an offence punishable under Section 41(C) of the Criminal Code Act, CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

FG alleged that Kanu and the other pro-Biafra agitators were the ones managing the affairs of the IPOB which it described as "an unlawful society".

Kanu was alleged to have illegally smuggled radio transmitters into Nigeria, which he used to disseminate "hate broadcasts", encouraging the "secession of the Republic of Biafra", from Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X