Tunisia: Olympics - Tokyo-2020 (Rowing) - Tunisian Duo Khadija Krimi / Nour El Houda Ettaieb to Play Final C

25 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian rowers Khadija Krimi and Nour El Houda Ettaieb qualified Sunday for the final C rowing tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by finishing in 5th place in the 1st repechage of the event of lightweight women's double sculls by covering the distance in 7:54.95.

The Tunisian duo had completed the preliminary round in 5th position, after covering the distance in 7:39. 61.

The final C will be played Tuesday from 01:22 Tunisian time, at the Forest Sea Canal in Tokyo, and will pit the crews of Tunisia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Argentina, Austria and Guatemala.

