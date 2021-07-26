South Africa: The Minsky Moment - Contradictions of the Post-Pandemic Economy

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Natale Labia

Did global equity markets reach their Minsky moment? Named after post-Keynesian economist Hyman Minsky, a key figure in understanding financial crises, it refers to how a long period of equity appreciation can result in markets increasingly mispricing risk, misallocating capital and being misaligned with economic realities. This makes the eventual day of reckoning - the Minsky moment - especially cataclysmic.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

For a few moments on 19 July it felt like we might have reached that tipping point. The Eurostoxx 500 had its worst day-trading session of the year. The Dow was down more than 2%, its worst one-day drop since February. With valuations increasingly detached from economic realities and leverage pervasive, had we reached the moment when markets capitulated?

Before we answer that, it is worth interrogating what has been happening over the last few months in financial markets.

To start with the US 10-year yield, the first few months of this year saw increasing concerns about inflation and money creation leading to runaway wages and prices in the US.

It was feared that the unprecedented liquidity released by the Fed was debasing the dollar and could have hyperinflationary consequences, compounded...

