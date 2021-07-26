Zimbabwe: Tawanda Masvanhise Impresses On Leicester City Debut

26 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWEAN teenage sensation Tawanda Masvanhise has been earning rave reviews after impressing on his senior debut for English Premier League side Leicester City in their goalless draw during their first pre-season encounter against Burton Albion at Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents made his first start for the former Premier League champions and played the first 45 minutes alongside highly-rated Zambian forward Patson Daka in the attack.

Maswanhise was however the pick of the bunch as the club's first pre-season friendly ended in the shoot-out defeat and could've scored his first goal for the club in regulation time.

According to reports from England, the Leicester City Academy prospect was bright and quick as Brendan Rodgers fielded 22 different players at the Pirelli Stadium.

English football journalist Jordan Blackwell, who writes for the Leicestershire City Mercury newspaper, rated Maswanhise as the most impressive of all the Foxes players fielded by Rogers on Saturday.

"Tawanda Maswanhise was impressive. He may be slight, but he was keen and his bursts of acceleration allowed him to win plenty of free-kicks. He showed some nice interplay with James Maddison, and nearly scored a cracking goal as he chipped the ball up and volleyed just over from 30 yards," Blackwell said in his player ratings after the match.

Maswanhise, who was a surprise inclusion in Leicester City's first-team squad to face Manchester United in an English Premiership match at Old Trafford, towards the end of last season after some standout performances for the club's under-18s last season.

The young Zimbabwean is a versatile attacking player who is comfortable on either wing but can play through the middle if called upon.

He is among the scholars who have been offered their first professional contracts by the Foxes.

Although Maswanhise is still to put pen to paper and he weighs up his options ahead of the new season he appears to be firmly in the plans of the Leicester boss Rodgers ahead of the new season.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X