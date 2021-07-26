Egypt: IDSC Denies Plans to Demolish Egyptian Museum in Tahrir

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has denied news about plans to demolish the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir after the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

In a statement Sunday, the IDSC said it had contacted the Tourism Ministry, which categorically dismissed the news.

The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir is one of the most important and famous archaeological buildings in the world and cannot possibly be demolished, the Ministry affirmed.

It urged all media outlets to verify any information from bodies concerned before publishing news, which could very well harm Egypt's reputation.