Egypt: IDSC Denies Plans to Demolish Egyptian Museum in Tahrir

25 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has denied news about plans to demolish the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir after the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

In a statement Sunday, the IDSC said it had contacted the Tourism Ministry, which categorically dismissed the news.

The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir is one of the most important and famous archaeological buildings in the world and cannot possibly be demolished, the Ministry affirmed.

It urged all media outlets to verify any information from bodies concerned before publishing news, which could very well harm Egypt's reputation.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X