Egypt: KFW Development Bank to Offer 41mn Euros in Debt Swap, Says Minister

25 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashaat said Sunday that KfW Development Bank will offer some 41 million euros as part of a debt swap program meant to implement a comprehensive technical education initiative in Egypt.

The technical education is the latest agreement to be financed in the second phase of the debt swap program, Mashaat said.

She put the total cost of the whole second phase at 80 million euros that should cover three development projects.

The current project is meant to support Egypt's efforts to upgrade technical education and hone skills of students to meet demands of the labor market, Mashaat said, noting this would help create more jobs, thus achieving the fourth, eighth and 17th sustainable development goals.

Mashaat said her Ministry is keen on benefiting from debt swap programs to secure finances for development projects of top government priority. This is meant to achieve the national development agenda and the sustainable development goals, the minister added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X