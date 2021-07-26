Egypt: Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre to Kick Off On December 14-19

25 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Supreme Committee of The Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theater has decided to adjust the scheduling of the 28th edition, to be from December 14-19, instead of December 7-15.

This is to broaden the chance for the participating shows and activities, and to avoid overlapping with other international festivals, especially after the declaration of The International Festival of Carthage, which has already been assigned from December 4-12.

This decision is taken as the Festival's administration is always keen on enhancing and encouraging all gifted artistic participants of all the Arabs around the world to take part in all festivals at the same time, and not to miss any chance.

However, next year, the Festival is supposed to be held in the usual date of September.

The change of this year is exceptional, due to the global unstable irresistible circumstances of the international plans in all countries all over the world.

The Festival's administration wishes safety for all participating artists, waiting for your fruitful participation.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

