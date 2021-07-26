Africa: VP Bawumia to Deliver Keynote Address At Nottingham University Africa Policy Dialogue

25 July 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Monday July 26, deliver the keynote address at the Nottingham Africa Policy Dialogues by the University of Nottingham.

The Nottingham Africa Policy Dialogues, is a platform where key industry leaders and policy makers address participants, to shape research and policy direction on the African continent.

Dr. Bawumia, having remarkably spearheaded Ghana's acclaimed digital transformation, will speak on the theme: "Digital transformation in the public sector: lessons and opportunities from Ghana."

The Vice President is expected to share with participants Ghana's digitization drive and how its successful implementation so far, is positively impacting the lives and the Ghanaian economy, especially in the midst of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice President will address the forum online at 2:30 p.m.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X