Zimbabwe: Govt Exhausts U.S.100 Million Facility for Covid-19 Jabs

26 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

The government has nearly exhausted the US$100 million facility for the Covid-19 vaccines after purchasing 12 million Chinese made doses enough to inoculate six million people.

The government has announced an ambitious target of inoculating 10 million people by December and achieve national herd immunity.

The complete vaccination of an individual requires two shots in the arm.

In January this year, the government through Treasury announced it had budgeted US$100 million for procuring Covid-19 vaccines.

However, speaking at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Sunday, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who was in the company of Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro, receiving an extra one million doses of the vaccines, announced the government had to date purchased 12 million doses.

There has been a massive uptake for Covid-19 vaccines in recent weeks following the detection of the deadlier Delta variant, which has seen new cases of infections and deaths rising in the country.

Ncube said: "Our programme for buying the vaccines is going very well. We are expecting 1.5 million doses later this week. So far, we have received 5.5 million doses of the 12 million that we have fully paid from China. We have used about US$93 million for all the 12 million doses including the syringes.

"In addition to that we have paid another US$7.5 million for the acquisition of the vaccines from the AU (African Union) facility, and we are still going to receive another 1.5 million doses from Covax."

Mangwiro said the police stations were now used as vaccination centres to speed up the inoculation exercise on the back of huge turnout at various health centres across the country.

"The vaccination is no longer happening at government hospitals only, council clinics are vaccinating, police stations have also been asked to act as vaccination centres.

"We are trying to reach the national herd immunity, but we are also encouraging people in communities to get vaccinated, to get community herd immunity. Even if we attain national herd immunity, and many people in a certain community are not vaccinated, that community remains at risk."

Zimbabwe's inoculation exercise started in February with a very low uptake as conspiracy theories were made around the efficacy of the Chinese made jabs, the Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said Sunday it had recorded 617 new cases and 44 deaths on the day.

"As at 25 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 97 894 confirmed cases, including 65 913 recoveries and 3 094 deaths. To date, a total of 1 447 342 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X