South Africa: Seismic Shock - Insurrection or Coup d'état, That Is the Counter-Revolutionary Question

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

Whatever we call it, coup, insurrection or counter-revolution, surely this was a jolt to South Africa and not just a tremor. Measured on the Richter scale, we have experienced a significant event equivalent to an earthquake. The aftershocks will persist.

It has emerged that the looting of the past week in KwaZulu-Natal cost South Africa's economy more than R20-billion. Taking into account the looting in Gauteng, the total loss is likely to have been much more significant. Importantly, these riots were about more than looting.

The UPL chemical plant, which housed hazardous materials, was burnt down. More than 40 pharmacies were looted and damaged. KZN and some parts of Gauteng looked like a war zone and still show ugly battle scars a week later. The N3, a road that links provinces in the north to the Durban port, was closed.

For a moment, it looked as if South Africa was about to break apart, with the dreams of a nation shattered. The vision of Nelson Mandela, of a united, prosperous and democratic country lay in tatters. As we calculate our losses, it is apparent that it will take many years to build the country again. Words often associated with collapsing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X