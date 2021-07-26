South Africa: Seismic Shock - Insurrection or Coup d'état, That Is the Counter-Revolutionary Question

opinion

Whatever we call it, coup, insurrection or counter-revolution, surely this was a jolt to South Africa and not just a tremor. Measured on the Richter scale, we have experienced a significant event equivalent to an earthquake. The aftershocks will persist.

It has emerged that the looting of the past week in KwaZulu-Natal cost South Africa's economy more than R20-billion. Taking into account the looting in Gauteng, the total loss is likely to have been much more significant. Importantly, these riots were about more than looting.

The UPL chemical plant, which housed hazardous materials, was burnt down. More than 40 pharmacies were looted and damaged. KZN and some parts of Gauteng looked like a war zone and still show ugly battle scars a week later. The N3, a road that links provinces in the north to the Durban port, was closed.

For a moment, it looked as if South Africa was about to break apart, with the dreams of a nation shattered. The vision of Nelson Mandela, of a united, prosperous and democratic country lay in tatters. As we calculate our losses, it is apparent that it will take many years to build the country again. Words often associated with collapsing...