South Africa: Good Sport - Chad Le Clos to Fly the South African Swimming Flag in Tokyo

Swimming champion Chad le Clos says just being at the Tokyo Games is a huge blessing because, even as recently as two weeks ago, he wasn't sure it was even going to happen.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"Being in Tokyo feels just like winning an Olympic medal, considering what it's taken to get here and what we have all been through," Chad le Clos says via a mobile phone from somewhere in the Olympic village.

He knows what he's talking about. Many of us have been through tough times due to Covid-19, but there are only a handful of people who have been through the pandemic, have a few Olympic medals at home and have been training for another Olympics.

"It's been a tough couple of years for people around the world," says Le Clos. "For athletes it's been tough for many reasons because there was so much uncertainty [due to Covid]. Personally, these Olympics feel like the biggest of the three I've been to because I'm not swimming for myself this time, I'm swimming for many other reasons. I'm swimming for family and for a lot of other people who have had a difficult...