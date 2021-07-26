South Africa: Good Sport - Chad Le Clos to Fly the South African Swimming Flag in Tokyo

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Swimming champion Chad le Clos says just being at the Tokyo Games is a huge blessing because, even as recently as two weeks ago, he wasn't sure it was even going to happen.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"Being in Tokyo feels just like winning an Olympic medal, considering what it's taken to get here and what we have all been through," Chad le Clos says via a mobile phone from somewhere in the Olympic village.

He knows what he's talking about. Many of us have been through tough times due to Covid-19, but there are only a handful of people who have been through the pandemic, have a few Olympic medals at home and have been training for another Olympics.

"It's been a tough couple of years for people around the world," says Le Clos. "For athletes it's been tough for many reasons because there was so much uncertainty [due to Covid]. Personally, these Olympics feel like the biggest of the three I've been to because I'm not swimming for myself this time, I'm swimming for many other reasons. I'm swimming for family and for a lot of other people who have had a difficult...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X