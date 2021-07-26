Liberia: Two More Bodies Recovered From Sinking Vessel

At least two more bodies have been recovered from the Niko Ivanka vessel which sank 6 nautical miles off the coast of Marshall City, Margibi County last weekend bringing the total number of bodies to five, the multi-agency Incident Management Center (IMC) has disclosed.

The Incident Management Center (IMC) comprising the Liberia Maritime Authority, Liberian National Coast Guards, Liberian Immigration Service, Liberia National Police (LNP) and other relevant Stakeholders announced in mid-week that it had completed its rescue efforts and had now embarked on the recovery phase.

"We wish to inform the general public that in addition to the three Victims earlier recovered as was communicated in our July 22, 2021 Press Release, the remains of an additional two persons have been recovered. This brings to five the number of persons recovered so far and frantic efforts is being exerted to recover more persons.

It is important to note that these victims were recovered along the coasts of Marshall City and Robertsport in Margibi and Grand Cape Mount Counties respectively." A release issued by the IMC over the weekend stated.

The IMC point out in their release that the remains of the five victims have been deposited at the St. Mosses Funeral Parlors for preservation and identifications.

It further noted that family members and relatives of the missing/deceased persons should proceed to the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police on Capitol Hill to be escorted to the Funeral Home to assist the Police to identify their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the IMC said it has deployed two vessels to Grand Cape Mount and Bomi counties to patrol the areas in continuation of the recovery process. This decision, it said, was reached considering the number of bodies that have surfaced in the Grand Cape Mount area.

Several persons were reported to be missing after a local vessel Niko Ivanka carrying about 18 people including passengers and crew members bound for Maryland County in the southeast reportedly sank on July 17.