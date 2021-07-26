South Africa: Durban Chemical Fireball Puts Community Health Risks and Hazard Planning in the Spotlight

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

A fire at a chemicals warehouse during the recent unrest and the delay of authorities in announcing precautionary health measures have stirred up a hornet's nest around health risks to neighbouring communities.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Chemical explosions and accidents are often associated with remote, low-income or heavily industrialised areas. Faraway places such as Bhopal in India, or the Seveso chemical plant in Italy.

But over the past 10 days or so, the sudden, indiscriminate and potentially deadly risks of such accidents were plain to see much closer to home, as dark clouds of toxic fumes passed unchecked through the front doors and windows of thousands of houses in northern Durban - rich homes, poor homes and middle-income homes. Umhlanga, Mount Edgecombe, Cornubia, Blackburn, Waterloo, Sunningdale and Prestondale, to name just a few.

Large volumes of bright blue, contaminated water also poured into a nearby stream and river, eventually flowing out to sea from the Umhlanga Lagoon, forcing the city to ban swimming and the collection of a wide variety of fish, crayfish and other estuarine and marine creatures that were killed by the poisonous waterborne plume.

Dead fish near the mouth of the Ohlanga...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

