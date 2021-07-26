Algeria: Coronavirus - Partial Lockdown From 8:00 P.m. to 06:00 A.m. in 35 Provinces From Monday

25 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-A ten-day partial lockdown will affect (35) provinces from tomorrow Monday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. given the resurgence of cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in recent days across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said Sunday in a statement.

"The lockdown measure will not apply in 23 provinces, namely Chlef, Tamenghasset, Tiaret, Djelfa, Saida, Skikda, Annaba, Medea, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, El Tarf, Mila, Ain Defla, Ghardaia, Timimoun, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Beni Abbes, In Salah, In Guezzam, Touggourt, Djanet, El Meghaeir and El Meniaa," the same source said.

After approval from the relevant authorities, the governors can take all measures imposed by the epidemiological situation in each province, including the establishment, modification or modulation of schedules, the measure of partial or total lockdown in one or more municipalities, localities or neighborhoods experiencing high levels of contamination.

