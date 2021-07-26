Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Logs 204 More Fatalities and 4,105 Infections On July 24

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 204 more COVID19-related fatalities and 4,105 infections from 14,598 tests on July 24, the Health Ministry announces Monday.

The death toll in the country has so far hit 18,804 and the caseload 573,394, the ministry specified in its latest report on the epideomological situation. The number of recoveries has reached 471,196 after the recovery of 10,855 patients, reads the same source.

The Ministry also clarified that the number of deaths reported on a daily basis represents the number of victims reported on the same day, the number of deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours and were reported on the same day, and the unreported deaths that occurred in previous days.