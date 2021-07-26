Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Logs 204 More Fatalities and 4,105 Infections On July 24

26 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 204 more COVID19-related fatalities and 4,105 infections from 14,598 tests on July 24, the Health Ministry announces Monday.

The death toll in the country has so far hit 18,804 and the caseload 573,394, the ministry specified in its latest report on the epideomological situation. The number of recoveries has reached 471,196 after the recovery of 10,855 patients, reads the same source.

The Ministry also clarified that the number of deaths reported on a daily basis represents the number of victims reported on the same day, the number of deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours and were reported on the same day, and the unreported deaths that occurred in previous days.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X