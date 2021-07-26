Nigeria: FIRS, Systemspecs Partner to Ease Tax Remittances

26 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

As part of efforts aimed at further simplifying tax remittances in Nigeria, SystemSpecs has collaborated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to strengthen tax administration through its Remita Payment Gateway which powers payments on TaxPro-Max, a solution newly introduced for filing tax returns.

The company in a statement said the Remita Payment Gateway platform for private sector and government payments, has been integrated with the FIRS's new TaxPro Max e-filling platform to automate tax filing, enable hassle-free registration, ease tax payments as well as provide a single-view of transaction records.

Tax Payers, it added, can now register online or visit the FIRS tax office nearest to them to get onboarded on TaxPro Max.

Divisional Head, Business Development, SystemSpecs, Abayomi Oniku said the partnership between SystemSpecs and FIRS is expected to promote digitalisation of tax administration in Nigeria.

He noted that in fulfilling the organisation's brand promise, the Remita Payment Gateway will continue to meet the payment needs of individuals, businesses and governments at all levels.

"In furtherance of our support for various sectors of the Nigerian economy, we have now also advanced our brand proposition to ensure that tax payment is faster, more convenient and efficient. Our latest partnership with the FIRS is geared towards helping individuals, corporate organisations and government agencies enjoy a convenient process of paying their taxes, anywhere and at any time to facilitate compliance."

Oniku added that one of the benefits of paying taxes with Remita, on TaxPro-Max, is the availability of multiple payment channels, including internet banking, card, transfer, USSD and if preferred, payers can also walk into a bank branch for their tax payments.

"Tax payers are expected to log on to the TaxPro-Max website, and click on the Remita logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN/RRR), and effect payment, using the most convenient of available Remita payment channels. For Government agencies, they would complete the transaction using their existing Remita profile.

"The new TaxPro-Max e-filling platform was developed to facilitate easy registration, filing, payment of taxes and enable the automated credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer's account, among other features. The platform also avails taxpayers a single view for all transactions, "he explained.

