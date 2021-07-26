South Africa: Aspen Confirms Release of Covid-19 Vaccines to Johnson & Johnson for Supply to South Africa

Doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (file photo).
26 July 2021
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
press release

Aspen is pleased to confirm that the first supplies to South Africa of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, from the new API source located in Europe, will be released to Johnson & Johnson from its flagship Gqeberha-based manufacturing site later today. These vaccines will be further distributed throughout South Africa in line with the various distribution arrangements between Johnson & Johnson, the National Department of Health and other stakeholders. In addition, vaccines from these batches will be made available through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team/African Union platform.

This represents a significant landmark for South Africa and Africa as these are the first COVID-19 vaccines to be produced on the African continent, by an African producer for South African and African patients. Supplies will also be made to the European Union and other offshore markets. Aspen’s ability to produce these vaccines on behalf of Johnson & Johnson builds on its strategic vision of delivering high quality, affordable medicines that improve health outcomes for patients in its home country, South Africa, Africa and around the world.

Supply for Africa and South Africa represents a big step forward in ensuring that Africa can address its healthcare priorities. The manufacture of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine builds on the global contributions Aspen has already made in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with both its anaesthetics portfolio and dexamethasone supply.

