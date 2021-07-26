Nigeria: Govt Appoints Gambo Registrar of Meteorological Institute

26 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The federal government has appointed Dr. Bishir Gambo as the Registrar of the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina.

The appointment, which is for a four year term in the first instance, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Director of Human Resources, S.D. Mohammad, on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

A statement made available to Journalists in Abuja by General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Mr. Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim stated that Dr. Gambo holds a Doctorate Degree in Environmental Science with specialty in Land Degradation/Desertification from the University of Botswana.

He is a member of World Overview on Conservation Approaches and Technology (WOCAT), a global network on Sustainable Land Management (SLM) that promotes the documentation, sharing and use of knowledge to support adaptation, innovation and decision-making in SLM.

He is also a member of the National Association of Environmental Professionals Seattle, W A.

Dr. Gambo as an academic, has several publications to his credit including;

Impact and Control of Desertification in the Frontline States of Nigeria: A Case Study of Katsina State.

An Assessment of Community Participation in Agroforestry: A Case Study of Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State. Impact of Desertification on Livelihoods in Katsina State, Nigeria amongst others.

Dr. Gambo has worked in various capacities both in the private and public sectors. These include, General Manager, Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTA); Special Adviser to the Katsina state Governor on Labour and Productivity, and part time lecturer at the Al Qalam University in Katsina state. He had also served as Commissioner, Ministry of Rural Social Development, Youth & Sports, Katsina State.

Until his appointment, Dr. Bishir Gambo was the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is believed that Dr. Gambo will bring to bear his wealth of knowledge and experience garnered over the years to the institute.

The Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology Katsina was commissioned by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on the 21st of May, 2019.

The Institute was established to serve as a centre for training and research on meteorological and climate change sciences.

