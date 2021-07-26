Tunisia: IOC Congratulates Tunisian Olympic Champion Ayoub Hafnaoui and Silver Medalist Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi

Tunis/Tunisia — Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) James Macleod and Director for Africa Yassine Youssefi went on Sunday to the headquarters of the Tunisian delegation in the Olympic village in Tokyo, to extend the IOC's congratulations to Tunisian Olympic swimming champion Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui in the 400m NL and Taekwondo silver medalist Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi.

Macleod, who was accompanied by First Vice-president of the Association of the National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Algerian Mustapha Berraf, commended the outstanding performance of the two athletes, pointing out that they are young and have a bright future ahead of them.

Berraf voiced for his part, pride at the achievement of the two champions which, he said, is a credit to the whole of Africa, wishing more medals for Tunisia.