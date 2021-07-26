Tunisia: IOC Congratulates Tunisian Olympic Champion Ayoub Hafnaoui and Silver Medalist Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi

26 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) James Macleod and Director for Africa Yassine Youssefi went on Sunday to the headquarters of the Tunisian delegation in the Olympic village in Tokyo, to extend the IOC's congratulations to Tunisian Olympic swimming champion Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui in the 400m NL and Taekwondo silver medalist Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi.

Macleod, who was accompanied by First Vice-president of the Association of the National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Algerian Mustapha Berraf, commended the outstanding performance of the two athletes, pointing out that they are young and have a bright future ahead of them.

Berraf voiced for his part, pride at the achievement of the two champions which, he said, is a credit to the whole of Africa, wishing more medals for Tunisia.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X