Uganda: One Shot Dead As Police Disperse Mob in Rakai

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which a resident was allegedly shot dead and another left injured as some law enforcement officers tried to disperse an angry mob.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Nkongoota Village in Kasankala Sub County, Rakai District.

Police identified the deceased identified as Lawrence Muhumuza, whereas the injured was Deus Mulokozi, both residents of Nkongoota Village.

Muhumuza died on spot while Mulokozi is nursing wounds at Rakai hospital where he was rushed on the same day.

Village LC I Chairperson, Mr John Mugamba said: "Everything began at around 8:00 pm when residents learnt of their fellow, Mr Wilberforce Kiiza who was said to have locked himself with Faridah Nabukenya inside his house."

Mr Mugamba said that the two were allegedly having extramarital affairs inside the house yet Nabukenya was known to be wife to David Tumwesigye, a resident of the same village.

"Some of the residents had suggestions of stoning the two (Kiiza and Nabukenya) to death but others disagreed. The two were later pulled out of the room after about an hour and were put in the middle of residents for questioning," he said.

Eye witness Mr Gerald Ssemanda told Daily Monitor that a section of angry residents started throwing stones at the couple saying they were a disgrace and deserved to die.

Kiiza took advantage of the chaos and fled the scene, further upsetting the locals who at the time were stoning Nabukenya.

One of the residents notified the nearby Kasankala Police post which responded immediately.

"Police officers responded to the rowdy crowd by firing bullets in the air but mistakenly shot Mr Muhumuza who died on spot and also injured Mr Mulokozi," Ssemanda explained.

Police arrest their own

Meanwhile, the acting Rakai District Police Commander, Mr Julius Mpande told Daily Monitor that one of their officers attached to Kasankala Police post, SPC Joseph Lubega is under custody and will be charged with murder under the SD ref. 08/24/07/2021.

"We have arrested Mr Lubega to assist in investigating the matter," he said.

He also said Mr Muhumuza's body had been subjected to a postmortem at Rakai General Hospital before being handed over to the relatives for burial.

Rakai District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Mr Charles Mubiru condemned the act but urged residents to always be calm when handling any criminal act.

"Residents ought to be calm and leave authorities to respond to any criminal act because violence can never solve violent acts," he said.