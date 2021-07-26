Uganda: One Shot Dead As Police Disperse Mob in Rakai

Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
...
26 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ambrose Musasizi

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which a resident was allegedly shot dead and another left injured as some law enforcement officers tried to disperse an angry mob.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Nkongoota Village in Kasankala Sub County, Rakai District.

Police identified the deceased identified as Lawrence Muhumuza, whereas the injured was Deus Mulokozi, both residents of Nkongoota Village.

Muhumuza died on spot while Mulokozi is nursing wounds at Rakai hospital where he was rushed on the same day.

Village LC I Chairperson, Mr John Mugamba said: "Everything began at around 8:00 pm when residents learnt of their fellow, Mr Wilberforce Kiiza who was said to have locked himself with Faridah Nabukenya inside his house."

Mr Mugamba said that the two were allegedly having extramarital affairs inside the house yet Nabukenya was known to be wife to David Tumwesigye, a resident of the same village.

"Some of the residents had suggestions of stoning the two (Kiiza and Nabukenya) to death but others disagreed. The two were later pulled out of the room after about an hour and were put in the middle of residents for questioning," he said.

Eye witness Mr Gerald Ssemanda told Daily Monitor that a section of angry residents started throwing stones at the couple saying they were a disgrace and deserved to die.

Kiiza took advantage of the chaos and fled the scene, further upsetting the locals who at the time were stoning Nabukenya.

One of the residents notified the nearby Kasankala Police post which responded immediately.

"Police officers responded to the rowdy crowd by firing bullets in the air but mistakenly shot Mr Muhumuza who died on spot and also injured Mr Mulokozi," Ssemanda explained.

Police arrest their own

Meanwhile, the acting Rakai District Police Commander, Mr Julius Mpande told Daily Monitor that one of their officers attached to Kasankala Police post, SPC Joseph Lubega is under custody and will be charged with murder under the SD ref. 08/24/07/2021.

"We have arrested Mr Lubega to assist in investigating the matter," he said.

He also said Mr Muhumuza's body had been subjected to a postmortem at Rakai General Hospital before being handed over to the relatives for burial.

Rakai District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Mr Charles Mubiru condemned the act but urged residents to always be calm when handling any criminal act.

"Residents ought to be calm and leave authorities to respond to any criminal act because violence can never solve violent acts," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X