Nigeria: Debo Adesina - Nigeria-Togo Joint Commission to Be Reactivated

Abuja — Nigeria has expressed her willingness to resuscitate the bilateral trade agreements she has with Togo by reactivating the Nigeria-Togo Joint Commission.

Nigeria's renewed interest in trade and commerce with Togo was communicated to the President of the Republic of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe at the weekend by Nigeria's Ambassador to the West Africa country, Adebowale Adesina.

Adesina, who was the Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian Newspapers, while presenting his Letter of Credence to the Togolese President at the Presidential Palace in Lome, said, he has been mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to vigorously pursue economic diplomacy and strengthen the partnership of the two countries in the areas of trade and economic development.

He told the Togolese President that, "Nigeria and Togo are strong allies and strategic partners. We have a long history of togetherness. Our joint leadership in fostering unity in the West African sub-region and our shared vision of dignity for our people remain examples for many to follow.

"It is in this regard that the key component of my mandate, as given by President Muhammadu Buhari, is to vigorously pursue economic diplomacy and strengthen our partnership in the areas of trade and economic development for the benefit of our people.

"Therefore, as Ambassador, I will seek to expand the frontiers of our trade relations and economic cooperation. I will work for the resuscitation of the Bilateral Trade Agreements between Nigeria and Togo as well as the reactivation of Nigeria-Togo Joint Commission."

Adesina also said he would seek to promote the change agenda of President Buhari by joining hands with the Togolese President in his committed fight against corruption and relentless war against insecurity.

He said the development of infrastructure, reducing unemployment, eradication of poverty and many other things in Gnassingbe's Development Agenda were in tune with President Buhari's vision, reassuring him that, "In Nigeria, therefore, you have a strong supporter.

"I am committed to sustaining Nigeria's policy of good neighbourliness and continued quest for the unity of Africa. As Africans, we are one. Our borders are lines of convenience, not barriers to our unity and collective progress.

"As I begin this journey, I count on Your Excellency's support for a successful tenure signposted by unparalleled cooperation between our countries and unprecedented prosperity for all Nigerians and Togolese."