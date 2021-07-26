South Africa: Tiger Brands Recalls Millions of Canned Products

Some of the products affected by Tiger Brands' recall over defective cans.

Over 20 million canned products including beans, sweetcorn, peas and spaghetti produced by Tiger Brands' Koo and Hugo have been recalled following the detection of defective side seams in cans.

An investigation was opened after at least 18 defective cans were discovered at a Tiger Brands facility in May. In a statement, Tiger Brands said cans produced between May 1, 2021, and May 5, 2021, were affected and that affected cans may leak due to the defect. The risk of secondary microbial contamination is possible due to the defect.

The company added that while no health issues have been reported relating to the affected product range the low probability of illness and injury remains.

A complete list of potentially affected products are as follows:

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, 410g

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce-Lite, 410g

Hugo's Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, 410g

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack **NEW**,4 x 410g

KOO Butter Beans in Brine, 410g

KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce, 410g

KOO Butter Beans in Tomato Sauce, 420g

KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce, 420g

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato and Herb, 410g

KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce, 410g

KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka, 410g

KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce, 410g

KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce, 410g

KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn, 415g

KOO Whole Kernel in Brine, 410g

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce, 420g

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce, 420g

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce, 420g

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce, 420g

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce, 420g

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine, 410g

Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine, 400g

KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine, 410g

KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine, 400g

KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine, 400g

KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce, 410g