Nigeria: Aba Traders Shut Down Over Nnamdi Kanu's Trial

Umuahia — Traders at Aba Shopping Center in Abia State have suspended business activities because of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB leader will be arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja this morning.

Kanu, who is standing trial for treason, was granted bail on health grounds in 2017.

But he violated all the bail conditions and fled abroad.

He was rearrested last month and detained in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the orders of the court.

One of the traders, who spoke off the record, told Daily Trust that they did not shut down in solidarity with Kanu but for the fear that there could be violence later in the day.

Our correspondent observed that there was normalcy in other parts of the town.

Kanu had not been brought to court as of the time this report was filed.