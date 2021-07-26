Nigeria: Aba Traders Shut Down Over Nnamdi Kanu's Trial

26 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Linus Effiong

Umuahia — Traders at Aba Shopping Center in Abia State have suspended business activities because of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB leader will be arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja this morning.

Kanu, who is standing trial for treason, was granted bail on health grounds in 2017.

But he violated all the bail conditions and fled abroad.

He was rearrested last month and detained in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the orders of the court.

One of the traders, who spoke off the record, told Daily Trust that they did not shut down in solidarity with Kanu but for the fear that there could be violence later in the day.

Our correspondent observed that there was normalcy in other parts of the town.

Kanu had not been brought to court as of the time this report was filed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X