Nigeria: Buhari Will Be in London for Two Weeks - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London till the second week of August.

Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Adesina said the president will first attend a summit in the United Kingdom before seeing his doctors.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will today Monday July 26, 2021, travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025."

"The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

"It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE's work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

"Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education -A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

"President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021."

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Buhari was due in London for medical checkup last week but the trip was postponed for an undisclosed reason.