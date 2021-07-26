Nigeria: 21 Years After Graduating From High School, Van Vicker Bags First-Class Degree

21 years after High school, award winning Ghanaian actor, Joseph Fiifi Van Vicker, bagged a first class degree in strategic communication from the African University College of Communcations, Accra, Ghana.

The actor took to his Instagram handle where he shared photos of his graduation, narrating how he worked so hard and never gave up on his dream.

"21 years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory.

"1. 1st class honors; 2. Best Student in Strategic communication; 3. Best Communication Student Award."

He revealed that he was unable to go to school in 1997, because he had a single mother who could not afford to send him to school otherwise, he would have graduated with his mates in 2000/2001, but he is graduating in 2021, with 3 achievements to be proud of.

"The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire - I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001.

"My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time.

"I will complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing.

"I thank all those who supported me and is supporting me during this journey."