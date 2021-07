The police on Monday chased some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who stormed the Federal High Court in Abuja for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader.

Aggrieved members of the group had stormed the court ahead of his trial.

A man dressed in black even addressed some pressmen but he spoke in Igbo language.

However, as their number increased, policemen stormed the place and chased them away.

Kanu has not been brought to court as of the time this report was filed.