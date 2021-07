Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will remain in detention till October 21, 2021.

Kanu was due to be in court on Monday but the Federal Government did not arraign him.

Kanu, who was arrested abroad last month, has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

On Monday, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the case till October 21, 2021, over the failure of the Federal Government to arraign him.