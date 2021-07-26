Nigeria: Security Agents Surround Court As Kanu's Trial Resumes Monday

Security operatives have cordoned off the entrance to the Federal High Court in Abuja venue of the trial of leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu.

Vehicles loaded with operatives of the Nigeria Police and the Department of States Services (DSS) prevented "unaccredited" journalists and members of the public from accessing the court.

Security agencies are also redirecting traffic and people from the road adjacent leading to the court.

Meanwhile, journalists and supporters of Kanu who have thronged the court are seen outside the court awaiting the arrival of the defendant.