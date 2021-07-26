Nigeria: Security Agents Surround Court As Kanu's Trial Resumes Monday

26 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

Security operatives have cordoned off the entrance to the Federal High Court in Abuja venue of the trial of leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu.

Vehicles loaded with operatives of the Nigeria Police and the Department of States Services (DSS) prevented "unaccredited" journalists and members of the public from accessing the court.

Security agencies are also redirecting traffic and people from the road adjacent leading to the court.

Meanwhile, journalists and supporters of Kanu who have thronged the court are seen outside the court awaiting the arrival of the defendant.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X