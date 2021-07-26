Nigeria: I've Been Arrested At Nnamdi Kanu's Trial - Sowore

Mr Sowore says he was arrested at the Federal High Court in Abuja where he had been to attend the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

The police have arrested Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the activist said in a Whatsapp message shared with his contacts on Monday.

Mr Sowore was at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Security operatives, comprising the police and operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) had taken over the court premises and the adjoining streets, restricting movements in the area ahead of the trial.

Mr Sowore, among many journalists and others, who had hoped to attend the proceedings were denied entry into the court premises.

"I have just been arrested by the Nigerian Police at the Federal High Court," Mr Sowore stated in his text message on Monday.

"Subjected to beatings by police officers and take to the Federal Secretariat police station," he added.

Mr Sowore has been one of the vocal voices condemning the recent re-arrest and repatriation of Mr Kanu to Nigeria.

He had called for the unconditional release of the leader of the separatist group, who was said to have been controversially arrested in Kenya.