Rwanda: APR FC Appoints New Assistant Coach

APR FC management on Monday, July 26, announced the appointment of Jamel Eddine Neffati, as new Assistant coach to replace Pablo Morchón.

32-year-old Jamel, who is also Tunisian will also be the club's physical trainer.

Coach Jamel signed a one-year deal and will arrive in Rwanda at the end of July.

Jamel Eddine Niffati has previously coached clubs like Tunisian Avenir sportif de la Marsa, Tunisian Association Sportive de Ariana, Olympique de Beja of Tunisia 2016-2017, Club Africain of Tunisia 2018-2019, two years in Saudi Arabia's AL Nahda FC from 2019 to 2021, he also coached Etiole sportif Metlaoui in Tunisia from 2017-2018.

Jamel Eddine Niffati holds a FIFA physical trainer license and also holds a CAF B license.