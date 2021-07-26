South Africa: Schoeman Hoping to Improve On Rio Bronze in Men's Triathlon

analysis

Tokyo — Knee and ankle issues have hampered SA triathlon medal hope Henri Schoeman's final preparations for the Olympic showdown. He says he will only know once the race starts how his body will react.

Even before he gets to the start line of the men's triathlon, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman says the past three weeks have seen him ride "the most emotional roller coaster that I've ever been on".

Had this event been held three weeks ago, the 29-year-old reckons that he'd have been ultra-confident of winning the gold medal here at Tokyo 2020. He then takes a deep breath.

"For three weeks I haven't been able to run on the road. I've been having treatment for my left knee and right ankle, and although both have been responding to vigorous treatment, I'll only know if they will hold up once I'm in the race tomorrow.

"The support I've had from friends, triathlon enthusiasts and everyone here from Team SA has been overwhelming. It's what has kept me going and has humbled me. To them and to everyone in South Africa -- I'll be on that start line and I will give it my best shot."

Schoeman added Commonwealth...