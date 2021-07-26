South Africa: Schoeman Hoping to Improve On Rio Bronze in Men's Triathlon

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

Tokyo — Knee and ankle issues have hampered SA triathlon medal hope Henri Schoeman's final preparations for the Olympic showdown. He says he will only know once the race starts how his body will react.

Even before he gets to the start line of the men's triathlon, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman says the past three weeks have seen him ride "the most emotional roller coaster that I've ever been on".

Had this event been held three weeks ago, the 29-year-old reckons that he'd have been ultra-confident of winning the gold medal here at Tokyo 2020. He then takes a deep breath.

"For three weeks I haven't been able to run on the road. I've been having treatment for my left knee and right ankle, and although both have been responding to vigorous treatment, I'll only know if they will hold up once I'm in the race tomorrow.

"The support I've had from friends, triathlon enthusiasts and everyone here from Team SA has been overwhelming. It's what has kept me going and has humbled me. To them and to everyone in South Africa -- I'll be on that start line and I will give it my best shot."

Schoeman added Commonwealth...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X