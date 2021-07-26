Kenya: Alai to Ringtone - See You in Court

Blogger Robert Alai has challenged singer Alex Apoko, aka Ringtone to a battle royale in court.

"I'm waiting for my time in court to clear my name," Alai told Nairobi News in a telephone interview on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Alai, who is keen to join politics ahead of the 2022 general elections, was arrested on Friday in the wake of a physical altercation involving the musician in Nairobi.

Police confirmed he was to be locked up over the weekend and arraigned in court on Monday to answer charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

But Nairobi News understands the controversial blogger was bailed out either on Friday or Saturday.

The alleged altercation between Alai, who is an aspiring politician, and Ringtone caused a stretch of traffic and attracted huge crowds.

Ringtone earlier told Nairobi News Alai followed him from Oloitoktok road for about 500 metres and later blocked his Range Rover on Dennis Pritt road.

The Natafuta bibi hitmaker adds that the blogger then unleashed a rungu (club) with which he used to hit his car window and on his head, leaving him with a bloodied face.

"Kwanini ananipiga? (why is he hitting me)" Ringtone repeatedly shouts standing on top of his Range Rover in a minute-long video recorded at the scene.