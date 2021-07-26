Kenya Waives Visa, Work Permit Requirement for South Sudanese With Valid Passports

26 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya has waived visa and work permit requirements for South Sudanese travelers with valid passports on the principle of reciprocity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Monday, confirmed that the waiver of the visa requirement for South Sudanese citizens was effective immediately and that an agreement to the effect will be signed in the near future.

"The Republic of Kenya has waived the requirement of obtaining a visa to enter Kenya for the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan who hold a valid Passport issued by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan. Premised on the principle of reciprocity, the Republic of South Sudan has also waived visa requirements for Kenyans wishing to visit their country," the statement read in part.

The ministry's Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau noted that the visa waiver demonstrates the strong partnership and cooperation between the two countries.

"Further, in line with Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol, the Workers of the two Partner States will be allowed to accept employment within the territory of each other," the Foreign Office elaborated.

He said it will also enhance cultural ties and strengthen the countries' economy by encouraging free movement of persons and labor which are key pillars in the integration of the East African Community.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X