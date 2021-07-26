South Africa: Painful Reminder of Apartheid's Racist Legacy Rises From the Ashes of Deadly Phoenix Unrest

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

The attempts to turn one race against another in KZN demonstrate how determined some people are to divide us, and how we need to do everything we can to resist them.

While the violence and destruction that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng two weeks ago caused much damage to property and livelihoods, it also had a huge impact on the cohesion of our communities.

This was most evident in the tragic events that took place in and around Phoenix in eThekwini.

During some of the worst unrest in our democracy, and in a climate already thick with suspicion and paranoia, people who had lived side-by-side in relative peace turned on each other.

There is still much we have to unearth about the events that took place over the course of the past two weeks. The proliferation of fake news, doctored images and incorrect information has made it difficult to separate fact from fiction.

But we do know from official reports and personal accounts that people were racially profiled at illegal roadblocks, some people were pulled out of cars and beaten, and some were humiliated and degraded. Several people were killed.

Much of what has happened is the inevitable outcome...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

