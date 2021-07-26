Kenya: President Kenyatta to Begin 3-Day UK Visit On Tuesday

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to arrive in the UK on Tuesday to chair Global Education Summit and hold talks on Kenya-UK strategic partnership.

The Global Education Summit which is the President's centerpiece of visit aims at raising 5 billion dollars to educate children across the developing world over the next five years.

During his three-day visit, the President will hold a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his residence. They will announce major investments into big four projects, on affordable housing, manufacturing and health partnerships.

"The President will co-chair the Global Education Summit, and focus on Kenya-UK health partnerships through COVID-19, as well as on cancer prevention and treatment," a joint statement by State House and the British High Commission released on Monday indicated.

He will attend an event at West London's Kew Gardens, to celebrate the Kenya-UK year of climate action, and Kenya's leadership on climate change in Africa ahead of COP26. He will then by hosted by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at Mansion House, London. Raab is expected to make big announcements on the UK's support for Big Four projects in Kenya.

The President will also meet senior members of the UK Royal family as part of his visit.

The President last visited the UK in 2019 for the Africa Investment Summit, where he agreed on a new strategic partnership with Prime Minister Johnson.

The two leaders are expected to discuss progress across areas of collaboration including mutual prosperity and a new economic partnership agreement that was ratified in May to boost trade.

They are also to refresh the Kenya-UK security compact to strengthen regional security and fight Alshabaab, sustainable development, climate change and people to people relations.